BIKER DAD: Horses for Heroes ride is a life-saving mission for Combat Vets

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — More than 9 thousand reasons why life may be just a little bit better for local veterans. More than 9 thousand dollars was raised by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Saturday during a benefit ride for Equine Therapy Group, who use horses to treat vets with PTSD. “Some of these guys, this is the only place they go each week. The suicide rate is very high in the veteran population so it’s better for them to be here outside than home in isolation,” said Kari Whatley with Equine Therapy Group

Mike Barker with Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association says some of the money was matched by the National CVMA, “this has been a crazy year with covid and hurricanes and everything else going on. We’ve been hit pretty hard this year and it’s our way of giving back.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT EQUINE THERAPY GROUP.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT CVMA





















Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

