BIKER DAD: Ho Ho Harley, Gulf Coast bikers already in the giving spirit for Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the Christmas giving season. And bikers are some of the most giving people out there. They proved it again Sunday by donating time an money to help the kids as St. Mary’s Children’s Home in Mobile.

The Femme Fatales, a women’s motorcycle club, held a dice run motorcycle ride Sunday to benefit the home. According to their website, “founded in 1838, St. Mary’s Children’s Home is the oldest child welfare agency in the State of Alabama. A ministry of the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Mobile, St. Mary’s Home provides a home, services, and assistance to children from around the state who have experienced life events that no child should ever face alone. It is through the generosity of our donors that we may continue to do these good works and to provide a stable environment for the health and well-being of our youth. Please consider giving to St. Mary’s Home today.”

Click here to help St. Mary’s by making a donation

Bikers made a 10 dollar donation to hit several stops and roll dice. The person who had the highest and lowest scores won the ride and the prize. Generous donations for raffle prizes and auction items also helped raise more money for the kids.



