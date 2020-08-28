BIKER DAD: Help this biker get his stolen custom BMW back

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Police in Arizona are trying to help get the owner of a custom motorcycle his bike back, and they’re asking for your help to find it.

According to a Facebook post, the bike was swiped in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The post says the “motorcycle is a custom-built BMW, flat black with a long black leather seat and Florida license plates. It has a red gas tank that resembles a fire extinguisher and is mounted on the left side. There is a black metal ax mounted on the right side.



SOURCE: Prescott Valley Police

The handlebars are a low profile drag style with yellow switches on the left side. The motorcycle has a single headlight with a black grill and a small brake light mounted under the seat.If you see this motorcycle, do not attempt to approach. Please notify police at the contact numbers listed below.Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent Witness is 1-800-932-3232. See something Say something.”

