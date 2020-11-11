BIKER DAD: Harleys for hurricane victims. Ride will help family who lost everything

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — BIKER DAD: Harleys for hurricane victims, ride will help family lost everything

Dennis Coy and his family are among those who lost everything. Their home was destroyed in Hurricane Sally. Pictures show it just decimated. Coy’s father is also a member of the Mob Town Riders. Because of that, the group decided to do their annual ride to help out their brother.

The annual Devyn’s Journey Ride is Saturday, November 14th at Patches in Mobile. The dice run has several stops before heading back to Patches on Girby Road.

This is the second annual Devyn’s Journey Ride. The ride is named in honor of the Mob Town Riders president’s son Devyn. During a surgery in 2007 Devyn’s brain was damaged due to lack of Oxygen. He was badly disabled and bedridden until 2019 when he got pneumonia and died. His mother chronicled his medical struggles on the Devyn’s Journey Facebook Page. He was made an honorary Mobtown Rider, and the group will raise money every year for a different charitable cause in his name.





