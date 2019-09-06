BIKER DAD: Harley unveils electric bikes in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/CNN) — Harley Davidson has unveiled its line of electric bicycles, including some at Harley Davidson of Pensacola.

At a recent dealers meeting in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson unveiled prototypes of electric bicycles. Some are already available, including children’s electric balance bikes. Harley Davidson of Pensacola is letting kids test ride them and has them on their show-room floor.

With 3 power modes the new IronE balance bikes make learning to ride a simple and fun experience. This rider was comfortable at Level 2 so he ripped it around our parking lot! Posted by Harley-Davidson of Pensacola on Saturday, August 24, 2019

The children’s bikes start at just over $600. HD of Pensacola will also be among the first dealers in the country to get the full-blown $30,000 electric Harley motorcycle known as the Livewire. That’s expected to happen sometime in September

Some video footage of Livewire demos..we’ll have them in the showroom by the end of September!#pensacolaharley #livewire #mke #harleydavidson #evbike #itselectric Posted by Harley-Davidson of Pensacola on Sunday, August 25, 2019

In the u-s, electric bikes are still only a small share of the market. But sales of the devices have nearly tripled in the last three years.

But Harley-Davidson hasn’t said anything about when electric bikes for adults might be available or how much they would cost.