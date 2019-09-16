Biker Dad: Harley U, college president shows of riding skills, electric Harley

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (CBS NEWSPATH/WKRG) — Apparently they have something called “Harley Day” at Purdue University. That’s pretty cool for sure. Monday they kicked Harley Day off with the university’s president rolling up on the new all-electric Harley LiveWire.

Harley says the bikes go zero to 60 in less than 3 seconds. The project has close ties to Purdue, the school says 40 alum work at the motor company and the president is a lifelong Harley rider. “This is like the marriage of two loves. My love of Purdue University and my love of Harley Davidson. Never would I have dreamed 20 years ago graduating from Purdue that I would be here doing this today,” said Harley Davidson Vice President for Product Development, Purdue Alum Bryan Niketh.

Harley is hoping to get more Purdue grads as well, spending the day recruiting on campus. The LiveWire motorcycles will be available for purchase this fall. The starting price runs about 30-thousand dollars.

Harley Davidson of Pensacola will be the first dealer on the Gulf Coast to get the bikes. We’ll keep you posted on when that happens.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.