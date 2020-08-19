BIKER DAD: Harley rider crashes running from police in Indiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A smashed-up Harley lies in a cornfield on the shoulder of an Indiana highway. Pictures show the bike and the scene where a man accused of trying to outrun state police on the bike crashed out.



SOURCE: INDIANA STATE POLICE

The motorcycle rider had to be flown to the hospital after crashing into the cornfield Monday evening. Police say the rider was going 91 miles an hour in a 55 and instead of pulling over when they tried to stop him, he took off. Police say he took a 90 degree turn too fast and careened 30 yards into the field. The biker was thrown another 12 yards past the bike.

He may be lucky to be a alive, police say his injuries were serious. But, they are not life-threatening.

Brandon Schmitt, the 29-year-old rider, was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle felony as well as driving while suspended. He also faces charges of reckless driving and and riding without motorcycle endorsement.

FULL PRESS RELEASE:

Shortly before 8:30 Monday evening, Indiana State Police Sergeant, Katrina Smith, was patrolling on SR 135 in Harrison County and attempted to stop the rider of a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle for traveling 91mph in a 55mph zone. After Smith turned around on the motorcycle, the rider accelerated and turned east onto West Bradford Road, before turning south on South Bradford Road. As the vehicle continued south at high speeds, it failed to navigate a 90-degree turn in the roadway and traveled off the roadway and over an embankment, becoming airborne. The bike came to rest approximately 30 yards into a cornfield on the south side of the road. The rider, later identified as Brandon Lee Schmitt, 29, Fredericksburg, was found approximately 12 yards past the motorcycle. Sergeant Smith provided first-aid to Schmitt while awaiting EMS. Schmitt was later was flown to University Hospital with multiple injuries; however, his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

