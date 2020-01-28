BIKER DAD: Harley Davidson stock tanks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Harley-Havidson’s stock tanked on Tuesday, dropping three percent in early trading as motorcycle sales continue to slide. It comes after the company reported earnings that fell short of wall street’s expectations. With Tuesday morning’s losses, Harley-Davidson’s stock is down more than ten percent so far this year.
The problem: Americans aren’t riding Harley’s trademark hogs nearly as much as they once did. While sales increased slightly overseas, demand for the company’s bikes continued to fall in the U.S.
Retail sales in America were down three percent in the fourth quarter marking the 12th consecutive decline
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Officer reports outline chaos of Odessa, Texas, mass shooting
- 49ers’ George Kittle calls Jimmy G the ‘worst texter of all time’
- Alabama ranks 25th for number of sex offenders, 8th for child sex abuse
- How to set the most important privacy features on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
- MFRD battles fire that spread from garage to home