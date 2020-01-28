BIKER DAD: Harley Davidson stock tanks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Harley-Havidson’s stock tanked on Tuesday, dropping three percent in early trading as motorcycle sales continue to slide. It comes after the company reported earnings that fell short of wall street’s expectations. With Tuesday morning’s losses, Harley-Davidson’s stock is down more than ten percent so far this year.

The problem: Americans aren’t riding Harley’s trademark hogs nearly as much as they once did. While sales increased slightly overseas, demand for the company’s bikes continued to fall in the U.S.

Retail sales in America were down three percent in the fourth quarter marking the 12th consecutive decline

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

