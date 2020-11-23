MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The home of Harley Davidson is a mecca for motorcycle lovers, and bikers from all over the world make a pilgrimage to the Harley Davidson Museum. But, that won’t be possible for the holidays. The museum announced that it has closed until at least January 3rd 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the museum, the shop and the restaurant on the museum campus. The museum announced the closure on Twitter.
CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports, ” Museum officials say the announcement came after assessing the city of Milwaukee’s order 4.2 plan and the surge in COVID-19 cases. They will monitor the situation and determine a later reopening date in 2021. “
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
- BIKER DAD: Harley Davidson museum closed for COVID-19
- Motorcycle club murders: Man arrested for killing two at MC’s clubhouse
- Paralyzed riders don’t let their different abilities keep them from competing
- BIKER DAD: “You’re never really gone if you’re not forgotten.” Memorial ride raises money for fallen airman’s daughters
- South Dakota’s Sturgis motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, study finds