BIKER DAD: Harley Davidson museum closed for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The home of Harley Davidson is a mecca for motorcycle lovers, and bikers from all over the world make a pilgrimage to the Harley Davidson Museum. But, that won’t be possible for the holidays. The museum announced that it has closed until at least January 3rd 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the museum, the shop and the restaurant on the museum campus. The museum announced the closure on Twitter.

CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports, ” Museum officials say the announcement came after assessing the city of Milwaukee’s order 4.2 plan and the surge in COVID-19 cases. They will monitor the situation and determine a later reopening date in 2021. “

