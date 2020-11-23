BIKER DAD: Harley Davidson museum closed for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The home of Harley Davidson is a mecca for motorcycle lovers, and bikers from all over the world make a pilgrimage to the Harley Davidson Museum. But, that won’t be possible for the holidays. The museum announced that it has closed until at least January 3rd 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the museum, the shop and the restaurant on the museum campus. The museum announced the closure on Twitter.

Beginning Friday, November 20, 2020, the Harley-Davidson Museum campus will be closed to the public until at least January 3, 2021. The H-D Museum has made this decision in an effort to help keep guests and staff safe. Info: https://t.co/IxPzlTawHg

#HarleyDavidson #HDMuseum pic.twitter.com/5uM6yOIX76 — H-D Museum (@hdmuseum) November 20, 2020

CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports, ” Museum officials say the announcement came after assessing the city of Milwaukee’s order 4.2 plan and the surge in COVID-19 cases. They will monitor the situation and determine a later reopening date in 2021. “

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: