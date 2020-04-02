BIKER DAD: Harley Davidson dealers keeping motorcycle officers on the road during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– There’s one business that’s deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic that you may not expect: motorcycle dealers and shops. They are deemed essential because they do vehicle maintenance. And, some of the most important vehicles they are maintaining right now are Harley Davidsons ridden by police officers. Two MPD bikes were being brought into the shop while WKRG was there shooting an interview Thursday.

Mobile Bay Harley Davidson is keeping busy keeping riders on the road, including the officers from 3 local departments who ride, “Pascagoula, Ocean Springs, Mobile are just some of the ones we do the actual work on,” says Garret Abney from Mobile Bay Harley, “but then, it’s also good for social distancing. It gives people a break from the house. It’s usually just one person on the bike and they can go from home out to enjoy the ride. Then they can go straight home again.”

Not only is it important to keep these officers on the road, according to the Harley dealer, riding a motorcycle is one of the safer activities during the covid-19 pandemic.

Harley has also taken precautions to protect their customers and employees—as you can see they’ve taped off distancing markers for example. To see what else they’re doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, watch the digital exclusive video at the top of this story.

