BIKER DAD: Gulf Coast bikers honor 7 Marines killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – When word spread of the horror on the highway that killed seven bikers, members of the Marines Jarheads Motorcycle Club in New Hampshire, there was instant reaction on the Gulf Coast. Local bikers were instantly shocked and saddened.

But Sunday they also responded. More than 250 motorcycle riders from across the Gulf gathered at Bob’s Downtown Diner for the New Hampshire 7 Poker Run. The ride raised awareness for motorcycle safety but also raised thousands of dollars for the families of those fallen bikers. The crash that killed them may have been a thousand miles away, but it hits far too close to home for the groups that put the ride on like Riders 4 Riders and the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club.

The money will go to the GoFundMe campaign set up for the families, which has raised more than half a million dollars, including from events just like the one in Mobile and others taking part across the country. You can donate here too: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jarheads-mc-victims-and-families-support

The bikers also signed a USMC Flag, which will be sent to the Jarheads along with Alabama shaped patches that were designed just for the ride.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.