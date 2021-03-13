BIKER DAD: Governor Ron DeSantis shows up to Daytona Bike week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance at Daytona Bike Week Friday. The Republican governor posed for selfies with bikers at a local Harley Davidson dealer and posted the pics on his Facebook page.

Hundreds of thousands of bikers from across the country are expected dying bike week which ends on Monday.

Biker week returned this year after COVID-19 cancellations with some precautions. Indoor businesses have limited capacity and require masks. Masks are not required outside where DeSantis appears in the photos.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.