BIKER DAD: Georgia high school football coach killed in motorcycle crash

MARIETTA, GA — (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A high school football coach in Georgia has died after a motorcycle crash. Osborne High School posted about the crash on Twitter. Teco Browning was 29, “it is with a very heavy heart we deliver this tragic news. Coach and beloved teacher, Teco Browning, passed away yesterday in an automobile accident,” Osborne High School posted on Twitter Jan. 21. “His love of football and passion for teaching was evident every day to staff and students at Osborne High School. The world is a better place because of Teco.”

An article in the Marietta Daily Journal says Browning was hit by a truck pulling a trailer. The truck turned left in front of his motorcycle.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, the Georgia State Patrol said Browning was traveling north on his motorcycle on Ga. 92 last Wednesday afternoon. A truck pulling a trailer, which was traveling south, turned left in front of Browning and the two collided. Browning was pronounced dead on the scene.

Patch.com reports ” the driver of the truck that hit him — 59-year-old Steven R. Faulker of Douglasville — faces several charges, including second-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to yield while turning left, failure to exercise due care and driving with an expired tag, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The wreck remains under investigation.”

Browning left behind a wife and kids and a GO FUND ME account has been set up for them. CLICK HERE TO HELP