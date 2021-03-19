BIKER DAD: Georgia couple recovering from Daytona Bike Week hit and run need help

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)—- A grim milestone was reached at this year’s Daytona Bike Week. Six people died in crashes during the event. That’s not out of the ordinary. But police say there were a record number of crashes where the bikers survived.

But the people, not the numbers are what really count. Among those counted are Tim and Steph Walton. When you’re at bike week, you never want to go home. But the Waltons will be stuck in Central Florida for longer than they want. They were hit on their bike by a hit and run driver on March 11th. They both went to the hospital. And she’s still there. Mr. Walton refuses to leave her side.

Walton’s daughter reached out to the Biker Dad Blog. She says she wants them to worry about recovering, not money. “I have this really awesome biker dad that could really use some help. He has rode as long as I can remember (he had me on the back of a Harley before I could walk lol) and always gone to bike week and this year as soon as they got down there before they couldn’t even experience their first night of festivities someone driving a full size pickup truck with a trailer on the back of it hit them from behind and then tried to take off,” Caitlyn Walton wrote.

She says the police did catch the driver, “luckily my dad is okay, pretty traumatized but no serious injuries. My stepmom on the other hand is in the ICU and looking at months in the hospital.”

Caitlyn has set up a Go Fund Me account, “they have a little girl waiting at home in Georgia to see her mommy and daddy again so I want to make sure they focus on healing and aren’t worrying about money.”

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP CLICK HERE.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.