BIKER DAD: Funeral held for one of 3 bikers killed in Texas tragedy

HOUSTON, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Jerry Harbour, one of three members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club killed in Texas Hill Country was honored Monday.

Harbour was escorted from a funeral home in Alvin, Texas to a cemetery by his biker brothers. Two other members of the Thin Blue Line also died in the crash Joseph Paglia, President of the Chicago chapter, Retired Officer with the Niles City Police Department along with Michael White, of Chicago.

Ivan Robles, 28, is facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and six counts of intoxication assault. Police say he crossed the center line on a highway outside of Kerrville, Texas earlier this month, slamming into the club. As well as the 3 killed, nine were injured and in critical condition.

Among his many accomplishments, Harbour was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. His family was presented with a flag at his funeral.

There was also a military flyover at the graveside, as taps was played to pay tribute to the veteran.

READ HIS FULL OBITUARY:

Jerry Wayne Harbour, a beloved son, brother, husband, uncle and friend, made his final motorcycle ride in the beautiful Texas Hill Country near Kerrville on July 18, 2020. He was 75.

He was born the second of three children to Noel G. Harbour and Margaret Marie Atkins on Jan. 16, 1945, in Tillman, Texas. He married the late Mary Ann Smith on Feb. 17, 1965, while serving in the U.S. Army Reserves.

After graduating with a degree in business from the University of Houston, Jerry worked a variety of corporate jobs throughout the Bayou City. As a lifelong private and commercial pilot, he especially enjoyed flying for Eastern Airlines and the Rowan Companies as those two jobs took him around Texas and the world.

Jerry was a founding member of the Houston Classic Chevy Club, a member of the Fabulous Fifties Ford Club of America, the Classic Thunderbirds of Houston and the Cushman Club of America. Also, he belonged to the National Rifle Association as well as the Texas State Rifle Association. Jerry also was a proud member of the Houston hangar of the Quiet Birdmen as well as a sponsor of the Lone Star Flight Museum.

Perhaps Jerry’s most notable membership was that of the Thin Blue Line, a law enforcement motorcycle club where he served as national ambassador. A retired lieutenant colonel in the Army, he felt a real kinship with other TBL members, many of whom served their communities and country in law enforcement and the armed forces. It was during the club’s annual birthday party that Jerry, whose club name was “Wings,” tragically lost his life along with fellow members Joseph “GT” Paglia and Michael “Psycho” White.

Jerry is survived by his sister, Barbara McClary, nephews Michael Ray Harbour and Shad Lee Smith, nieces Laura Harbour Meeker and Julie Harbour, four great nephews, five great nieces, and uncle Bennie Ray Atkins. In addition, Jerry is survived by special longtime friends Patti and Bill Henderson, Kimberly and Michael Goble, and Teagan Goble.

He also is survived by the George and Jessie Brister family, who recently adopted him as one of their own after years of wonderful friendship and attending their annual family reunions at Rough Creek near San Saba, Texas.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother Shelby Harbour, sister-in-law Rachel Harbour, brother-in-law Obie McClary and nephew Christopher Meeker.

Memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to the Thin Blue Line Foundation at thinbluelinelemc.com or the Lone Star Flight Museum at lonestarflight.org.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Wayne Harbour please visit our Tribute Store.

