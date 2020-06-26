BIKER DAD: Weekend fundraiser will help man recovering from near-fatal hit and run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Emmanuel Lofton is a truck driver by trade, a biker as a hobby. Unfortunately, his love for motorcycles and a tragic hit and run crash have left him unable to work for 6 months. That’s doubly troubling given that he is a father of six.

So, his friends are asking for help. They’re holding a benefit yard Saturday from 8am – 4 pm

and Sunday 8 am – 2 pm. It will happen at 1508 Lois Drive in Mobile. “All proceeds go to Liz and Emmanuel to help with bills and daily needs” because he’s not able to work, according to a Facebook event page.

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/emmanuels-benefit-yard-sale/728766214556176/

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Theodore Dawes Road at about 10:40 p.m. on January 8th. State troopers say a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle and another unknown vehicle crashed, and the other vehicle left the scene.

“Whoever this person is they’ve affected our family in so many different ways that they don’t understand,” said Lofton’s wife, Liz Davies.

The family is asking anyone who may have seen anything that night on the interstate to come forward as they continue to search for answers. The hit and run driver has still not been found.

