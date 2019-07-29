BIKER DAD: Friends remember veteran killed in motorcycle crash

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends are remembering a Vietnam veteran killed in a motorcycle crash last week. The rider, James Chesson, known as “Laydown” to his motorcycle group, crashed his 3 wheel Harley Davidson on Alabama Highway 217.

Chesson was a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. His brothers in the group tell me that it’s not just hard on them and his family, but the community is hurt when a veteran is lost, “when a vet goes down, it hurts everybody,” says Richard Clark, president of the CVMA, “Laydown was a Vietnam vet and had a Purple Heart and a bad limp. Everybody loved him. He had a lot of talent as far as building bikes.

He had just built a Harley Davidson Sportster 883 and was planning on raffling it off to benefit his club. Now the club will be selling raffle tickets to help Laydown’s wife. They will soon begin selling tickets and will raffle the bike off next year during the club’s national rally. That rally will be here in Mobile.

“He has a daughter and a son, grand daughters who just cherished him. His wife…she’s just heartbroken as we all are,” said CVMA member, Steve Mosely , “you just never know, so you gotta live live, you gotta support each other. You got to do everything you can to stay safe. The more bikes the better…being together and being red, white and blue.”

CVMA members and other bikers on the Gulf Coast are wearing ribbons honoring Laydown as well.

Stay tuned to the Biker Dad blog, we’ll let you know when tickets are available for the raffle.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.