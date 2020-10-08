BIKER DAD: Founder of Hellfighters International motorcycle ministry dies at 77

LAUREL, Miss. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — He may have helped save as many men as he did motorcycles. Richard Headrick, founder of Hellfighters International Christian Ministries, died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 77.

Not only did he found the motorcycle ministry, but also the Hellfighters USA motorcycle dealership, shop and swap meet in Laurel, Mississippi. Bikers from all over the country come to the small town to visit the shop.

Hellfighters USA is an independent dealership. It not only rebuilds motorcycles, but rebuilds men. According to its website, “when you buy from us, you’re making an investment in the future of men who struggle with addiction and now live at Misson at the Cross, a recovery center located adjacent to Hellfighters USA. The men who live at the Mission work in every level of our bike shop-from customer service to detailing to custom painting-learning a trade. The profits from Hellfighters USA help support Mission at the Cross’ 6 and 12-month faith based programs which are provided free of charge.”

Headrick was also the founder of Mission of the Cross.

According to the Leader-Call newspaper Headrick was diagnosed with cancer and hospitalized in September.

It has been a tragic week for the organization. The president of the Jackson, Mississippi Unit of the Hellfighters was also killed Sunday on his way to church. He was riding a motorcycle, according to a friend, when an elderly woman ran a red light.

The Hellfigters can certainly use your prayers this week.

