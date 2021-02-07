BIKER DAD: Founder of Dale’s Wheels Through time dies from cancer

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The founder and curator of one America’s most well-known motorcycle museums has died of cancer. Dale’s Wheels Through Time announced on their Facebook page that Dale Walksler passed away after a long battle with the disease, “it is with heavy hearts that we at Wheels Through Time let you know that our beloved founder, curator, and friend Dale Walksler passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, at home on February 3, 2021, after a courageous four year battle with cancer.”

The museum is known for having historic bikes that actually run. Walksler built his first motorcycle at the age of 15 in 1967 according to the museum. He later opened a Harley dealer in the Southern Illinois town of Mt. Vernon, “his signal success as a dealer grew to include the decades-long work that would define his life: the creation of the museum we now know as Wheels Through Time. As the museum collection grew, so too did Dale’s vision for the museum, his reputation, his mechanical and curatorial skills, and a goal of always exceeding expectations of customers and guests.

Wheel’s through time opened in 2002 in Maggie Valley, NC. It is now world-known for its collections of vintage mikes and cars, “his was a passion that was infectious,” the post read, “it inspired in many, that same desire to preserve and celebrate American motorcycle history. His genius rested on the latter portion of the Wheels Through Time logo, ‘The Museum That Runs.’ Dale was a man of vision, zeal, intensity, imagination, and generosity. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the staff at Wheels Through Time, and as well as by the countless tens of thousands who have visited the museum.

At Dale’s request, in lieu of flowers, please send any donations and condolences to Wheels Through Time, PO Box 790, Maggie Valley, NC 28751.

