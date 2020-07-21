BIKER DAD: Ford unveils 1,400 HP electric Mustang, see the video

(CNN/WKRG/BIKER DAD)– From the “take my money please” files, this week Ford unveiled it’s latest monster Mustang. This one is not powered by fossil fuels but 100 percent electricity. And, the Mustang Mach e-race car is pushing out 1,400 equivalent horsepower. And, since it’s electric, 100 percent of the power and torque is available instantly.

Ford says it wants to be in the fast lane for electric vehicles, and as you can see from the heart-pounding, tire-burning video provided by the motor company… It certainly is. The souped-up version of its new Mustang Mach-e SUV is simply outrageous. It’s got seven electric motors that can produce that boasted 1,400 horsepower.

It really doesn’t matter how much it costs, because you can’t get one anyway. It’s not street legal. It’s just a demonstration car that was created to show the potential of all-electric vehicles.

Ford hopes it’ll also help engineers figure out ways to make electric vehicles more powerful. The head of Ford Performance Motorsports says the car is actually based on Mustang’s Mach-e SUV that you can buy next year.

That one will have two electric motors and produce 459 horsepower. Not too shabby either.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

