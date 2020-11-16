BIKER DAD: Florida TV reporter, one other killed in motorcycle crash

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Jenny Lenzini was just 26 years old when the motorcycle she was on slammed into a tree in Southwest Florida, killing the promising young television reporter and the person operating the bike. The local TV station where she worked posted about it on their Facebook page, writing, “we are extremely saddened to report that one of our reporters passed away this weekend. Jenny will be greatly missed. Everyone at Waterman Broadcasting is keeping Jenny and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to the station’s website, Lenzini had also previously worked at a station in Iowa. The story goes on to say, “the entire Waterman Broadcasting staff will keep Jenny and her family in our thoughts and prayers. She will be extremely missed.” Co-workers at the Florida station also expressed their condolences.

The station did not identify the other person killed in the crash.

LATEST STORIES