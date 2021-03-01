BIKER DAD: Florida Sheriff cracks down dangerous drivers during “charity rally”

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– The Indian River County Sheriff’s office says that some of the drivers who claimed they were doing a good deed were actually instead doing some bad driving. According to a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office says “more than 40 sports cars, including Lamborghinis, Porsches and McLarens, drove through Indian River County – several of them breaking a number of traffic laws in the process.”

The post says residents reported the cars “flying down” the highway, “deputies went on patrol and found a number of the drivers were speeding – including two who were traveling well in excess of 100 miles per hour.”

Deputies say the drivers claimed to be taking part in a “charity rally” from Orlando to Miami and back, but couldn’t name the charity. According to the post, the drivers of a red McLaren and a black Porsche will have to pay a minimum fine of $1,000 since they were going over 100 miles per hour.

“Another driver, in an orange Lamborghini, was traveling westbound on State Road 60, with his doors rotated open and switching lanes,” the post reads “he got a ticket, too.”

“Tickets issued to the drivers who were stopped included speeding, careless driving, and running a red light. Deputies heard from the group that they would be seeking an alternative route on the way back to Miami in hopes of avoiding Indian River County,” the post reads.

In all, five drivers were ticketed.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.