BIKER DAD: Florida rider killed “popping wheelies” at high speed

Biker Dad

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Deputies say a motorcycle rider was “popping wheelies” at high speed when he crashed and died on a Florida street. It happened in Hernando County, where the sheriff’s office says the bike slammed into another vehicle.

Deputies posted a photo of the sport bike, parts strewn all over the road, to their Facebook page writing, “Preliminary investigation indicates the operator of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Mariner Boulevard. Witnesses say the motorcyclist was racing another vehicle and ‘popping wheelies’ prior to the collision with another vehicle. The motorcyclist died on scene. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is handling the investigation.”

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook