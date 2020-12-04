BIKER DAD: Florida rider killed “popping wheelies” at high speed

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Deputies say a motorcycle rider was “popping wheelies” at high speed when he crashed and died on a Florida street. It happened in Hernando County, where the sheriff’s office says the bike slammed into another vehicle.

Deputies posted a photo of the sport bike, parts strewn all over the road, to their Facebook page writing, “Preliminary investigation indicates the operator of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Mariner Boulevard. Witnesses say the motorcyclist was racing another vehicle and ‘popping wheelies’ prior to the collision with another vehicle. The motorcyclist died on scene. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is handling the investigation.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

