BIKER DAD: Florida man accused of drunk motorcycle crash into cop car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- Cape Coral Police say a drunk Florida man drove his motorcycle right into a cop car Wednesday.

Police say the officer was making a traffic stop when the bike slammed into the patrol car. When he hit the car the biker flew off the motorcycle and landed in the street. He had to go to the hospital where investigators say his blood alcohol content was .225, more than 3 times the legal limit.

After Phillip Plumlee “was medically cleared and released, he was arrested for Driving Under The Influence with a BAC Over .15 and DUI Causing Property Damage. Plumlee was transported to the Lee County Jail,” according to a post on the Cape Coral PD Facebook page.

The Officer involved in the traffic crash was not injured.

The department says, “this traffic crash illustrates the dangers our Officers face on all traffic stops. Impaired drivers pose a serious risk to everyone on the roadway. If you are going to drink, please don’t drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, use a ride share app, (Uber, Lyft) or call a taxi.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He's a husband and father of four. He's also a motorcycle enthusiast.

