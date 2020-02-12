BIKER DAD: Florida deputy killed in motorcycle crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —An off-duty Florida deputy and was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted about the accident on Facebook, “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Deputy Sheriff Hubert Burey.”

Burey was 42 years old. The crash happened in Collier County, on Sunday. Burey was a motorcycle deputy, assigned to the motor unit.

Hubert Burey is survived by two sons; 15 years of age, 5 years of age, a brother, mother and father according to the sheriff’s office, “please keep the Burey family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is your thoughts and prayers.“

