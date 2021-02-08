BIKER DAD: Florida biker killed when semi turns in front of motorcycle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) –The Florida Highway Patrol says a biker is dead after a semi turned left in front of the bike on a state road.

It happened on Dog Track Road in Washington County, Florida. Investigators say the motorcycle slammed into the trailer then slid another 100 feet. Investigators say the semi driver pulled over and waited for police.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Investigators say charges are pending.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.