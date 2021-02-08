BIKER DAD: Florida biker killed when semi turns in front of motorcycle

Biker Dad

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) –The Florida Highway Patrol says a biker is dead after a semi turned left in front of the bike on a state road.

It happened on Dog Track Road in Washington County, Florida. Investigators say the motorcycle slammed into the trailer then slid another 100 feet. Investigators say the semi driver pulled over and waited for police.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Investigators say charges are pending.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook