BIKER DAD: Florida biker killed when semi turns in front of motorcycle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) –The Florida Highway Patrol says a biker is dead after a semi turned left in front of the bike on a state road.
It happened on Dog Track Road in Washington County, Florida. Investigators say the motorcycle slammed into the trailer then slid another 100 feet. Investigators say the semi driver pulled over and waited for police.
Investigators say charges are pending.
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.