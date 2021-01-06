BIKER DAD: Florida biker hurt by mattress on the highway

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)— Police in Cocoa Beach say that a biker was injured on a state highway bridge. It happened when a mattress fell off a truck .
The biker was alert and responsive when he was taken to a local hospital. Thankfully he was only going about 30 miles an hour.
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
