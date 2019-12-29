BIKER DAD: First electric Harley Davidsons come to the Gulf Coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – It’s a new, revolutionary twist in the road. It’s been a nearly 120-year journey for Harley-Davidson to get here. This weekend it finally arrived on the Gulf Coast. The first electric Harley hit the showroom floor at Harley-Davidson of Pensacola.





Photos courtesy: Harley-Davidson of Pensacola

Harley has been working on the Livewire for years, in fact, I rode the prototype 5 years ago when the motor company took it on a cross-country tour. You can see that video here:

The ride to get it on the Gulf Coast has its speed bumps. The Livewire was supposed to arrive months ago. Then Harley halted production shortly to work out some glitches. A charging station has been installed for months as well as the blue shield indicating that Pensacola Harley is an official Livewire sales and service location.

No clutch, no gears, means 100 percent of torque and horsepower immediately with a little flick of the wrist. It was a fun ride. And there have been improvements, including longer range since that prototype bike hit the streets. The bike isn’t cheap though, the MSRP is right at $30,000. I plan on making a stop in Pensacola soon to check out the production bike in person. So stay tuned.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

