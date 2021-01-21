BIKER DAD: First biker turns himself in for Florida road rage attack caught on camera

NORTH FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– The Lee County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested one of the bikers involved in a road rage incident caught on camera. The motorcycle rider turned himself in according to a post on the office’s Facebook Page. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermin Deleon and other bikers “violently beat down the victim and vandalized his car.” He’s charged with aggravated battery with a weapon, but is already out on a $5 thousand bond.

According to court documents, he has a long list of traffic violations and including everything from parking in a handicapped spot, to street racing, driving without a license and more.

Deputies are still looking for several more suspects. Their images are below in the original story.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NORTH FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Police in Southwest Florida are searching for a group of sport bikers accused of raising cane on a road, then turning their rage on a driver who didn’t like it.

Police say the bikers were weaving in and out of traffic in North Fort Meyers on their performance bikes when a driver yelled at them. Police say the men jumped off their bikes, then smashed all of the windows out of the car. That’s when, according to investigators, the bikers turned their rage on the driver. The bikers beat the driver with their helmets and even a large wrench, police say. They also started kicking the driver until bystanders stepped in to break it up.

WARNING FOUL LANGUAGE IN THIS VIDEO:

Now police are asking the public to help identify them from the images below.

If you have any information on the identities of these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com If your tip leads to any of their arrests, they’ll pay a cash reward.

