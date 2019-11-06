BIKER DAD: Firefighter killed responding to motorcycle crash was biker too, and a soldier home on leave from Iraq

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County firefighter killed Wednesday morning responding to a motorcycle crash was a biker himself. He was also a soldier, home on leave from Iraq, according to the president of his motorcycle club. Dwain S. Bradshaw, age 41, the Volunteer District Chief at Escambia County Fire Rescue Station #1 was hit by a truck when responding to a crash between a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

A friend tells me Bradshaw was like most bikers, and thought about others first. “He was just a wonderful guy, out to help everyone in the world,” Chuck McKinley, President of Fire & Iron Motorcycle Club, Station 1001 told me, “he died doing what he loved, and that’s helping other people.” McKinley says Bradshaw was a family man, a fireman and a soldier. He was home from Iraq, McKinley says, on leave to care for his sick wife. He was set to go back to Iraq soon.

Bradshaw was responding to a crash on County Rd. 112 at Champion Paper Rd. involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler. He was out of his vehicle when he was hit by another truck. The biker also died in the first crash. Both are still under investigation.

“He was a very good person to everyone,” said McKinley, “to the military, to the fire department, to his family, to everyone else.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

