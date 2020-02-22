BIKER DAD: FHP says biker was killed by red light runner in BMW

Biker Dad

by: S. Brady Calhoun and Michelle Kaufman

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old biker was killed Friday afternoon when a red light runner hit him.

Stanley Coolbaugh of Citrus Springs was riding his brand new 2020 Indian motorcycle on state road 20 in Youngstown when a 24-year-old woman ran a red light in her BMW 550 and hit him, according to the FHP accident report. Charges are pending against Priyal Patel.

It happened Friday around 2 o’clock at the intersection with highway 231.

Coolbaugh died later at the hospital.

