BIKER DAD: Father badly injured in motorcycle crash, police say SUV driver at fault

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A local father remains in the hospital after a weekend crash involving several other vehicles.

As Micah Skelton’s wife and daughter pray for his recovery, police announced that the driver of one of those other vehicles is at fault for the crash. Investigators tell WKRG News 5 that vehicle was a large SUV, a Chevy Suburban to be exact. They say the driver failed to yield, causing the crash with Skelton’s Harley Davidson and another vehicle.

Skelton was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital Saturday after the crash on the Baldwin Beach Express. He had spent is day riding in a charity event for members of a Foley family badly burned in a house fire. Skelton’s wife tells the WKRG.com’s Biker Dad blog that he’s had several surgeries including one Wednesday to piece his elbow back together. Megan Skelton says her husband is in good spirits and they are optimistic about his recovery.

Police tell us there will be no criminal charges in the case.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: