BIKER DAD: Family needs van for child badly injured in motorcycle crash

Biker Dad

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The WKRG Biker Dad blog has been following the recovery of 12-year-old Caleb Springston for months. He was horribly injured in a motorcycle crash that killed his grandfather earlier this year.

Just last weekend bikers banded together to raise $10 thousand. That sounds like a lot. But he faces a long, painful, expensive road to recovery. So they need so much more, including a vehicle to get him to the doctor. So bikers are working again to help. They’ve tracked down an inexpensive van, and are raising the $2500 to buy it. You can help too. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

