MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The WKRG Biker Dad blog has been following the recovery of 12-year-old Caleb Springston for months. He was horribly injured in a motorcycle crash that killed his grandfather earlier this year.
Just last weekend bikers banded together to raise $10 thousand. That sounds like a lot. But he faces a long, painful, expensive road to recovery. So they need so much more, including a vehicle to get him to the doctor. So bikers are working again to help. They’ve tracked down an inexpensive van, and are raising the $2500 to buy it. You can help too. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
- BIKER DAD: Family needs van for child badly injured in motorcycle crash
- BIKER DAD: 69-year-old racer nearly killed in 250+ mph crash at Bonneville Salt Flats
- 55-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash with calf during Sturgis Rally
- Sturgis Rally: 46,263 vehicles counted Thursday, 7-day total at 365,979
- What’s Working: Bikers raise thousands for boy injured in motorcycle accident