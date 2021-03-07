BIKER DAD: Family asks for prayers for biker hit by car in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Al. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)— Friends and family of Cory Heathcock are asking for prayers after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. According to Facebook posts, he was the rider hit by a car in front of the Dollar General in Mount Vernon Saturday.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a person was airlifted to a local hospital after a crash on Highway 43 at Sam Jones Road, in front of Dollar General.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mount Vernon Dollar General Manager Dena Smith told WKRG News 5 a young girl left the store and crossed Highway 43 to go south when she pulled in front of a motorcycle. Smith said she assisted with helping the man shortly after the crash. She described the motorcycle as “totally crunched” and said the biker was wearing a helmet.

The family posted on Facebook that Heathcock’s injuries were serious enough that he is facing surgery as well as a long road to recovery. They are asking for continued prayers.

No word yet in charges.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.