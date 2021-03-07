BIKER DAD: Family asks for prayers for biker hit by car in Mount Vernon

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT VERNON, Al. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)— Friends and family of Cory Heathcock are asking for prayers after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. According to Facebook posts, he was the rider hit by a car in front of the Dollar General in Mount Vernon Saturday.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a person was airlifted to a local hospital after a crash on Highway 43 at Sam Jones Road, in front of Dollar General.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mount Vernon Dollar General Manager Dena Smith told WKRG News 5 a young girl left the store and crossed Highway 43 to go south when she pulled in front of a motorcycle. Smith said she assisted with helping the man shortly after the crash. She described the motorcycle as “totally crunched” and said the biker was wearing a helmet.

The family posted on Facebook that Heathcock’s injuries were serious enough that he is facing surgery as well as a long road to recovery. They are asking for continued prayers.

No word yet in charges.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook