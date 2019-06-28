Biker Dad: Events this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Heading into the 4th of July holiday there’s tons going on, on two wheels and four.

The 3rd annual Moto-Fest is happening Saturday at Cottage Hill Park from 11-2. ” This is for all riders and their families. This is a kid friendly event and we would love to have as many kids as possible with all the bikes coming. We will have kid events, kid prizes, kid give-aways on top of raffles and give-aways for the adults.: Get more information here.

Mobile Bay Harley Davidson is hosting a ride to Blue Gill Restaurant Sunday. Click here for details.

At Harley-Davidson innPensacola “Our 2nd Annual #masonadifference Event for Walk to End Alzheimer’s … Please join us as we set up with great food, family entertainment and good times . 50% of all food sales donated back !! Full menu , New Jars !! “

Up the road in Auburn riders will be backing the blue in a memorial ride for Officer William Buechner. Click here for more info

In Beaumont, MS Saturday is the1st Annual Car, Bike & Truck Show And Poker Run. It’s at the Old Beaumont School. All proceeds go toward operational expenses for American Legion Post 80 in Perry County. Get more information here.

The Coyotes Den website also reports the 7th Ann Cops on Top Memorial Ride is happening Saturday at McKenzie Motors, Milton, FL.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.