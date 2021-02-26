BIKER DAD: Emotional homecoming for rider who spent 5 months in the hospital after fiery crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)–5 months in the hospital, in the middle of a pandemic, largely isolated from his family and friends. That is the sentence David Bouvier has paid so far, and has much more pain and recovery ahead. But he still awaits to hear the consequences for the alleged DUI driver who sent him to the hospital back on September 3rd. Bouvier was riding his motorcycle near the Mobile airport when he was rear-ended. His bike and the car that hit him burst into flames.

Kody Wilcox is out on bond and due back in court in April. While he has been free, Bouvier has been confined to a hospital bed, until this week.

His friends and family sent the Biker Dad Blog video of his emotional homecoming Thursday. He was greeted with cheers and balloons as he rolled towards his home in a wheelchair. “He’s ready to roll” said one of the people there to cheer him on.

“He’s come so close to dying, but thank God he’s still alive. He’s a very good man, he is a good husband and a good daddy and a good provider our whole lives and now he needs us.” his wife Shelia said told us back in December.

This joyous occasion isn’t the end of the road. Bouvier has a long road to recovery and a long legal battle ahead too. WKRG News 5 is speaking with him and his family today. You’ll see that exclusive story on WKRG News 5 at 6.

