BIKER DAD: Elvis Presley’s awesome Harley Davidson golf cart up for auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRG) — Elvis may be famous for rock n’ roll…but he also liked to roll around Graceland and Memphis in a lot of different kinds of vehicles. He even had a snowmobile. Of course, it being Memphis, it was modified to ride on grass on the grounds of Graceland. He had an amazing collection of cars and motorcycles. But, he also had a unique golf cart he used to get around the large property at Graceland. Now, that Harley Davidson golf cart is now up for auction. From time-to-time some of the King’s personal belongings are auctioned off to support the Elvis Presley Foundation.

You can now own that cart, for a minimum bid of $30,000. You’d most likely have the most expensive golf car in the neighborhood. Graceland.com though estimates the cart will go for at least $60,000 by the time the online auction closes Wednesday. Click here to check it out, or bid if you’ve got that kind of dough.

I was actually given a behind-the-scenes tour of the Elvis’ collection a few years back. You can watch that here:

Here’s the full listing from Graceland:

“Elvis was known around the world for his many attributes and accomplishments, among which were his singing talents, his Hollywood movies, his dashing good looks and trendy fashion style, his charm and wit, his generous and kind nature, his steadfast religious beliefs and his athleticism, to name only a few. Elvis appreciated and was active in several sports like football, horse riding, racquetball and karate, however golf was not one that he participated in with any frequency whatsoever. So while some may view it odd that Elvis owned several golf carts during his lifetime, what is not so unusual is that he used the vehicles to navigate the expansive grounds of his beloved home, Graceland, in Memphis. With almost 14 acres to traverse, Elvis found the easiest and quickest method was to drive golf carts around the property, a tradition that is still in use by staff today.

Shortly after Elvis and Priscilla married in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967, the couple spent the next several weeks in Memphis enjoying time together at Graceland and on May 18, 1967 Elvis purchased a white Harley-Davidson golf cart from Taylor Harley-Davidson in Memphis. The purchase would provide enjoyment on the property not only during this time but for years to come. It was during this joyful period that Priscilla discovered that she was pregnant and soon to add another fun addition to the family.

Harley-Davidson was found in 1903 manufacturing motorcycles out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Over the years, Harley-Davidson has not only evolved to become a trusted and well-known American brand but it has also successfully weathered difficult times like the Great Depression and supplied motorcycles for the Army during World War II. It was in 1963 that Harley-Davidson began making gas-powered golf carts and started with a three-wheel version that had a two-cycle, single-cylinder engine. Harley-Davidson expanded the models to include four-wheel carts before the company was purchased by American Machine and Foundry Company (AMF) in 1969. AMF continued production of golf carts under the Harley-Davidson brand name until 1982.

Offered is the Harley-Davidson golf cart that Elvis purchased on the 18th day of May in 1967. The two-seater golf cart is steered by a silver metal front bar, has a single headlight, three wheels, silver metal front and rear bumpers, and a silver metal bar in the rear that protects the additional two jump seats. The golf cart sports a later “1 Elvis” license plate. The cart measures 95 inches (241.3 cm) long, 43 inches (109.22 cm) wide and 39 inches (99.06 cm) tall. The serial number of the cart is “3B19572H5;” the “3B” indicates it was produced in the 1963-1981 period. The accompanying receipts, of course, narrow that down to early 1967, since the cart was purchased in May of that year.

The cart comes with three original documents that accompanied it in the 1999 Graceland Archives auction include:

Original sales receipt dated May 1967 listing “May 18 new H-D Golf Cart” and “May 20 vol reg cover, labor” with the invoice totaling $1,055.38 and measuring 8 1/2 by 5 1/2 inches (21.59 x 13.97 cm);

A check receipt listing the same information as the sales receipt with the additional handwritten notation “Paid ch#3320 6-7-67,” measuring 3 1/2 by 5 1/2 inches (8.89 x 13.97 cm);

A sales and service invoice dated 5-20-1967 listing “1 Voltage Reg. Cover” at $4.60 and “Pick Up Motor, Wash + Service” for $15.00 total with tax $20.38, measuring 7 by 5 1/2 inches (17.78 x 13.97 cm).

The only thing missing from the original group of material is the golf bag rack attachment from the rear of the cart. Shown here, for reference only, is a photo of the cart on display during the 1999 Graceland Archives Auction. Perhaps nothing is as synonymous with the gorgeous grounds at Graceland than golf carts since Elvis began using them, and the tradition has continued for decades. The cart does not have its original battery, which would need to be replaced. The cart would most-likely require some servicing to become operational, but it does appear to be in good condition on the interior. The golf cart and documents originally emanate from the 1999 Graceland Archives auction (lot B151) and this incredible Elvis-owned and used golf cart is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Graceland Authenticated. PLEASE NOTE: Freight shipping will be required.

The cart shows signs of use with slightly worn tires and several nicks and scratches to the exterior. Otherwise the cart is very clean and has been stored indoors. There is very little oxidation to the metal parts of the interior, but the engine and cart in general would need some sort of servicing to become operational. Excellent condition. “

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.