BIKER DAD: Electric Harleys coming to Harley Davidson of Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new logo popped up recently on the front window of Harley Davidson of Pensacola. It’s a small change to the front of the store, a simple blue outline of the famous Harley bar and shield. But that simple blue outline symbolizes something big happening at the dealership, at Harley Davidson and in motorcycling.

That blue logo means Pensacola will soon be selling and servicing Harley Davidson’s electric bikes. It’s a big deal too because not every dealership will be carrying them when they are released. It’s still unclear exactly when the Livewire, the electric Harley will be on the showroom floor, but they are expected sometime in late August.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 23: A Harley Davidson Livewire motorcycle, Harley Davidson’s first electric bike, sits on display inside the Harley Davidson Store on June 23, 2014 in New York City. The Livewire has 74 horsepower and a top speed of 92 miles per hour. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

I actually got to ride the prototype Livewire back in 2015 when it toured the nation. It was a quick bike. No clutch, no gears, means 100 percent of torque and horsepower immediately with a little flick of the wrist. It was a fun ride. And there have been improvements, including longer range, since that prototype bike hit the streets. You can see my video from back then at the top of this story. The bike isn’t cheap though, the MSRP is right at $30,000.

Before the bikes arrive, you’ll see construction at the dealership. That’s because they’ll be building a charging station. We will be there when that happens and when the bikes arrive, so stay tuned for that.

