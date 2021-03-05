BIKER DAD: Dunkin’ opens first drive-thru just for bikers

(WKRG/BIKER DAD) –If you’ve ever tried to ride through a drive-thru you know how annoying the experience can be. But Dunkin’ is testing a new idea, a drive-thru for bikers only. That includes, motorcycles, scooters, mopeds and even just bicycles.

According to a press release, Dunkin’ has opened it’s first ever bike-thru. Unfortunately it’s only in the Philippines right now. “Our guests know and love the Dunkin’ drive-thru, but how would you like picking up your favorite coffee and donut at a Dunkin’ bike-thru? Dunkin’ guests in the Philippines can now do just that with our first-ever drive-thru lane dedicated to bikes. Whether the Dunkin’ craving hits while riding a traditional bike, moped, or motorcycle, it’s now even easier for the Philippines’ large population of bikers to get their Dunkin’ order and get on their way,” the press release reads.

Bikers can hit the bike-thru lane and avoid the car line, according to the press release “the bike-thru lane first opened at a Dunkin’ restaurant in Quezon City in January 2021 and has been receiving rave reviews ever since. To place an order, bikers can simply ride up to the bike-thru lane, place their order at the speaker, then pay and pick up their items at the window.”

“We’re very proud to bring Dunkin’s first bike-thru lane in the world to the Philippines, giving our guests even more access and choice on their terms,” said Rini Ernawati, Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific at Dunkin’ “we look forward to expanding this exciting offering to even more Dunkin’ Philippines locations soon.”

But what about in America? You can help make this happen! Dunkin’ is giving bikers the opportunity to let them know they want a bike-thru lane through their social media accounts. you can find them here: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

