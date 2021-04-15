BIKER DAD: Dukes of Daytona, for second time vehicle caught on camera jumping Florida draw bridge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKMG/WKRG/BIKER DAD) — You can almost hear Waylon singing, “good ‘ole boys, never meanin’ no harm” as you watch the scene unfold on camera. Only it’s not a 1970s Dodge jumping a Daytona Beach draw bridge. It’s a silver SUV. And this isn’t the first time this has happened this year. Back in March a motorcycle rider pulled a similar stunt on the same bridge during bike week.

The SUV was recorded smashing through both sets of traffic arms and jumping the bridge.

Daytona Beach police officials said the small SUV was spotted Monday around 7:45 a.m. heading east from the mainland toward the beach on the Main Street Bridge.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the SUV barreling through the first set of traffic arms and never slowing down. The windshield of the vehicle was smashed in the process, the video shows.

The driver then continued over the bridge as it was going up, with all four tires leaving the ground as it went over the gap. According to police, the driver continued on smashing through the traffic arms on the other side of the bridge as well.

Police said both sets of traffic arms had to be replaced.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

