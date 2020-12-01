BIKER DAD: Dueling rides, including Magical Christmas Toy Run, will collect toys for the Salvation Army this weekend

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The need is greater now than ever. Hundreds more local families need help this Christmas season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many events have been canceled, but the WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive is not one of them. In fact we are kicking into an even higher gear with help from local bikers.

The Caballeros Acero Riding Club has teamed up with the WKRG.com Biker Dad Blog, WKRG’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive and the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Run as part of this year’s effort. Bikers will gather in Tillman’s Corner behind the KFC on Saturday. Kickstands Up at 2pm to ride the toys to the Salvation Army Angel Tree warehouse at the Shoppes at Bel Air mall.

If you can’t make it to Tillman’s Corner Saturday, or your live in Northwest Florida, you can still help. The ABATE of Florida Inc Gulf Coast Chapter 25th Annual Toy Run also benefits the Salvation Army in Northwest Florida on Sunday. It’s the same organization the Magical Christmas Toy Drive helps every year in the panhandle. You can get all of the information on that by clicking here.

You can get all of the details by clicking here.

If you don’t ride you can still donate a toy this weekend, or at any of the drop-off locations listed her for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

