BIKER DAD: Driver charged 5 months after crash that killed a biker in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Police have made an arrest in a deadly motorcycle crash in September. The crash happened on Highway 98 in Daphne. The Biker Dad blog was there covering it LIVE when it happened.

Keldrick Crook, 24, of Bay Minette was booked into the Baldwin County Jail charged with homicide by vehicle. He turned himself into Daphne Police Tuesday. He can be seen flashing a smile in his jail booking mug shot.

The crash happened on September 12 “the Traffic Homicide Unit developed probable cause to charge the defendant after an intense investigation,” said Daphne Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Vannoy

He has been released on a 10 thousand dollar bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DAPHNE Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Daphne Police say charges are very likely in a crash earlier this month that killed a 61-year-old biker. Richard Deason was riding his vintage 1970 Triumph TR 6 Tiger on Highway 98 on September 12th. That’s when police say a 24-year-old from Mobile (UPDATE HE HAS A BY MINETTE ADDRESS) hit the bike with his 2003 Hyundai Sonata.

Deason was a friend of the Mobile Bay Vintage Motorcycle Club and had been joining them for Sunday meetups on the Triumph.

Daphne Police tell the WKRG News 5 Biker Dad Blog, that charges will come after the investigation, but again are very likely.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: