BIKER DAD: Driver arrested for hit and run that left Florida biker badly hurt

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Police in Clearwater Florida say they’ve arrested a driver who hit someone on a Can-Am Spider and took off .

The police posted about the crash on their Facebook page, saying the driver faces three charges.

The rider suffered severe injuries.

