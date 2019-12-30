BIKER DAD: Dozens of riders show up for murdered biker’s funeral

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – More than 50 bikers roared through the streets of Mobile to honor a well-known motorcycle enthusiast. Jermayne Doolittle was shot two weeks ago after an argument with another man. He died three days later at a hospital.

Jermayne Doolittle

Doolittle was the creator of a Facebook group called “Bike Life South” that is followed by nearly 10,000 people in the Gulf Coast motorcycle community.

Saturday many of those followers rode with Doolittle one last time, escorting him to his final resting place. They also brought along the bright red bike he was well-known for riding on the streets of Mobile.

We checked with Mobile Police Sunday who say they’re still looking for his accused killer.

Mobile police are looking for 29-year-old Ravon Harris. Police say he is wanted for murder after the shooting on McLaughlin Drive.

Ravon Harris

Police say the incident happened on Sunday, December 15, around 9:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of McLaughlin Drive. When police arrived they found 44-year-old Jermayne Doolittle, a well-known Mobile motorcycle enthusiast, laying on the ground. Police say the shooting occurred during an argument with a male subject. The victim was taken to the hospital. Doolittle died from his injuries on Wednesday night December 18, 2019.

