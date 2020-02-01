BIKER DAD: Disabled woman gets surprise help from bikers, vets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – When Gene and Majorie Weir mentioned to their fellow American Legion friends that they needed a bit of help, they didn’t expect what happened next. A bunch of bikers showed up at their house with hammers.

Marjorie has several disabilities that make it hard for her to get around. And she’s facing knee replacement surgery soon that will make it even harder. She had a ramp at her house, but it was built for dogs, not people. It was also falling apart.

They had mentioned at a meeting of the American Legion Post 88 riders that they might need a little bit of help to build a new one. But, when the president came to their home and started taking measurements, they were taken aback. Not only did they provide a little help, a whole group of them came with tools, wood and the skills to build them a brand new ramp from scratch.

The Weirs say they were both in tears and are incredibly thankful for the help that came from fellow vets and bikers. They say the post does great things for people all the time. They just didn’t expect they would be the ones getting help.

It’s definitely the kind of thing bikers do every day, that doesn’t get noticed. The Weirs wanted to make sure this time it did.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He's a husband and father of four. He's also a motorcycle enthusiast.

















































