BIKER DAD: Dirty deed, dirt bike thief caught on camera

RACELAND, LA (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A dirty deed involving a dirt bike was caught on camera in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. The Sheriff wants the public’s help identifying the guy who swiped the bike. Surveillance video shows the man rolling up on bicycle, then stealing the 2013 Honda dirt bike from an enclosed porch.

He pushed the bike somewhere else, then came back about 20 minutes later to get his bicycle at the home in Raceway Louisiana.

Anyone who can identify this person, or anyone with any other information about this crime, is asked to submit a tip submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: