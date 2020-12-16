BIKER DAD: Deputies search for suspect in deadly “road rage” that killed biker

Biker Dad

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Deputies in South Carolina are looking for the driver involved in a reported “road rage” incident that left a biker dead. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office posted about it on their Facebook page. They are looking for a 2006-2010 Ford Explorer pulling a small utility trailer, “the SUV is a dark color over tan trim with rear tinted windows and a side step.”

Local media reports that “an SUV pulling a trailer got too close to a motorcyclist, causing an argument between the pair, leading to ‘road rage.'”

If you have information about this vehicle and its location, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 referencing case # 2020-75284 or submit an anonymous tip through Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC (274-6372).

