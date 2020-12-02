BIKER DAD: Dallas police searching for hit and run driver who killed biker

DALLAS, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)— Police in Dallas are searching for the driver who left the scene of a crash and left a biker to die. DPD posted about the crash on their Facebook page asking for the public’s help writing, “on November 28, 2020, at about 3:40 am, the suspect vehicle, a red 4 door sedan, was involved in an accident with a motorcycle at 10500 Shady Trail, killing the motorcycle rider. The suspect fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid. Vehicle Crimes Detectives are searching for the suspect vehicle, which would have damage to the back-left taillight area and missing part of the rear bumper cover. The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2007 to 2012 red Toyota Yaris 4 door sedan similar to the one shown (in the photo).

Should anyone have information concerning the suspect vehicle, its location, or this offense, please contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Jason Massey, #8465 at (214) 671-0012 or by email at Jason.massey@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to Dallas Police case number 212600-2020.

Crime Stoppers Reward Information

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

