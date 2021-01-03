BIKER DAD: Cruisin’ into 2021…with the top down and hoping for a smoother ride

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Everyone hopes that 2021 will be a smoother ride than this past year, which we refuse to even name in this story. But groups like Mobay Cruise for a Cause are doing more than hoping, they’re helping. Car and motorcycle lovers have joined Mobay to make a difference while riding and driving.

They hope to kick it into high gear in 2021. Saturday night they held the “Roll into 2021 Cruise In.” They parked their classic cars, hot rods, and other vehicles at Gamers and Geeks on Moffet Road.

Mobay Cruise for a Cause is already planning events to help others this year. In February there’s a fundraiser for a young mother with breast cancer. You can follow them by clicking here to keep up with all of the causes they are supporting.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

