BIKER DAD: COVID-19 will not stop the “Last Ride of the Year”

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Everyone is looking forward to the end of 2020. Bikers are not excluded from that sentiment. And they are not letting COVID-19 stop them from celebrating the end of the year nor the annual “Last Ride of the Year.”

In a normal year, bikers from all over the country converge on the Stagecoach Cafe in Stockton. They simply ride from as far away as Seattle and New Mexico, have lunch together, then turn around and ride back home. The 24th Annual Last Ride of the Year will surely look differently this year, organizers are asking bikers to practice proper COVID-19 safety precautions. It’s unclear if bikers from across the country will still arrive as normal either. Past events have drawn as many as 600 motorcycle enthusiasts to the small town.

Awards are given for the farthest traveled, the oldest and youngest bikers. In 2018 a WWII veteran who didn’t start riding until he was 86 was the oldest. A biker from New Mexico had come from the farthest distance.

